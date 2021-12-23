WINTHROP – Cathy L. Schabacker, 71, of Winthrop, Iowa, died with her family by her side on Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
On Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in place of a traditional visitation, the family is welcoming friends and family to Cathy and Rodney’s home for a walk-through viewing of Cathy’s Department 56 Snow Village. Cathy spent years collecting her village pieces, and many hours/days setting it up annually. She was so very proud of her village and all of the work she and Rodney put into it. Cathy would be so happy knowing she brightened others’ Christmas with her village.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop, with Rev. Vicki Engelmann officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Cathy Lynne (Schuman) Schabacker was born on March 10, 1950, in Independence, Iowa. She was the daughter of Dorothy (Donlea) Mumm. Cathy was raised in Winthrop with her grandparents, Frank and Mae Donlea. She attended East Buchanan and graduated with the class of 1968. After graduation, Cathy attended Pitzie’s School of Beauty graduating and attaining her license. She opened her own shop, The Nu-Look Beauty Salon, in her home. In March of 1972, Cathy accepted the invitation to go on a date with Rodney Norman Schabacker. This date led to many more in the coming months and quickly it became obvious they were meant to be together. Someone once said, “When you know, you just know.” Cathy and Rodney married on July 22, 1972. The couple welcomed two daughters, Hollie Anne, and Susan Marie, to complete their family. Cathy closed her shop and was a stay-at-home mother during the girls’ younger years. She filled their lives with adventures and great memories.
Once her daughters reached school-age, Cathy began a new chapter in life as a classroom associate at East Buchanan. She spent 13 years helping children learn and grow. Cathy went above and beyond for those students and touched many lives. In 1992, Cathy began the last chapter of her life in the workforce when she joined Rodney and they opened Greentree Landscape in Winthrop. She wore many hats including bookkeeper, customer service, weed puller, and the never-ending title of head waterer. Cathy worked side by side with Rodney for over 25 years until they retired and closed Greentree. This lead Cathy, and Rodney, to the best chapter of her life… RETIREMENT.
They filled their days with day trips around Iowa and surrounding states. Cathy and Rodney would pack an overnight bag and grab their golf clubs, then choose a direction of travel. Other adventures included Cathy enjoying a good book while Rodney metal detected. Some of the best adventures were with close friends. Cathy was always being “surprised” by Rodney with special trips, some of the most memorable include an overnight train ride, a hot air balloon ride, and zip lining.
It was easy to see the love Cathy had for her family, friends, and community. She was an active member of the Church of Christ United in Winthrop. Cathy was a long-time member of the church’s bell choir and Women’s Fellowship. She gave of her time and talent as a seamstress making baby quilts for at-risk babies. Some of her handy work could be seen hanging as banners at the front of the church during Advent season. In recent years. Cathy enjoyed being part of the Pew Ride crew. Wherever a hand was needed, Cathy was there to help, the list just goes on.
To continue her legacy of giving and kindness Cathy leaves husband, Rodney; daughters Susan (Donnie Long) Schabacker and Hollie (Chris) Hare; grandchildren Tyler Hare, Alicia Hare, and fluffy, four-legged grandsons Jasper and Copter; Cathy’s siblings, Norris (Mary) Schuman of Reinbeck, Jon Schuman of Santa Ysabel, Calif., Deb (Steve) Robertson of Des Moines, Carolyn (Doug) Ballard of Reinbeck, and Mari Beth Bean of Grundy Center.
Cathy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Mae Donlea; Mother, Dorothy Mumm; stepfather, Leonard Mumm; brother, Jimmy Schuman; father and mother in-law, Norman and Pearl Schabacker; brother’s in-law, Tom Wachala and Randall Schabacker.