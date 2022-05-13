CDA celebrates 100

INDEPENDENCE – Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Ascension 495, Independence and Winthrop celebrated their “Belated 100th Anniversary Celebration” on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the 10 a.m. Mass at St. John the Evangelist in Independence, Iowa.
The actual 100th Anniversary date was May 9, 2020, but the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Anniversary Celebration following Mass was held in St. John’s Church Hall, downstairs. The Celebration included a luncheon, program, and entertainment. Seventy guests attended the Catholic Daughters Celebration in the church hall. Guests attended from across Iowa, including: Altoona, Cedar Rapids, Cherokee, Dubuque, Dyersville, Fayette, Fort Dodge, Independence, Jesup, Manning, Oelwein, Rowley, Sioux City, Urbana, and West Bend.
All present enjoyed this landmark Anniversary Celebration.