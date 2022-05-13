Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CDA celebrates 100

Present for the celebration were (from left) – First Row: Marty Ives, Linda Bagby, District Deputy Lois Gaffney, Treasurer Sam O’Loughlin, Vice Regent Jackie White, Regent Jean Gillpatrick, Iowa State Chaplin Monsignor Edwin Girres from West Bend, Iowa State Regent Rita Carlson from Fort Dodge, 1st Iowa State Regent Suzanne Torrey from Cherokee, 2nd Iowa State Regent Brenda Vore from Sioux City, Iowa State Secretary Julie Marlow from Altoona, Iowa State Treasurer Deb Steger from Deyersville, Immediate State Past President Karen Kasparbauer from Manning, and Mary Ann Shones. Second Row: Joan O’Loughlin-Good, Lisa Kremer, Katie Perry, Court Cedar Rapids #1768 Vice Regent Susan Freshkorn from Cedar Rapids, Court Cedar Rapids #1768 Regent Erica Brokmeier from Cedar Rapids, Court St. Rita #321 Regent Diane Stewart from Oelwein, Court St. Rita #321 Vice Regent Barbara Vosjl from Oelwein, Court Dubuque #1287 Treasurer Betty Arnzen from Dubuque, Court Dubuque #1287 Regent Rita Reicher from Dubuque, Court Little Flower #814 Treasurer Doris Thom from West Union, Court Little Flower #814 Regent Ann Sellers from Fayette, Mary Kay McNamara, and Kathy Decker. Third Row: Deacon Tim Post, Father David Beckman, Chris Holle, Trixie Reed, Ann O’Loughlin, Janet Soukup, Financial Secretary Judy Meskel from Court Little Flower #814 in West Union, Kathy Decker, Cindy Waters, Past Regent Linda Donlea, Paige Fink, Past Regent Beverly Ciesielski, Mary Finnegan, Sharon Bainbridge, Mary Ann McNamara, Connie Weber, Jean Ann Crawford, and Abby Crawford.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Ascension 495, Independence and Winthrop celebrated their “Belated 100th Anniversary Celebration” on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the 10 a.m. Mass at St. John the Evangelist in Independence, Iowa.

The actual 100th Anniversary date was May 9, 2020, but the celebration was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anniversary Celebration following Mass was held in St. John’s Church Hall, downstairs. The Celebration included a luncheon, program, and entertainment. Seventy guests attended the Catholic Daughters Celebration in the church hall. Guests attended from across Iowa, including: Altoona, Cedar Rapids, Cherokee, Dubuque, Dyersville, Fayette, Fort Dodge, Independence, Jesup, Manning, Oelwein, Rowley, Sioux City, Urbana, and West Bend.

All present enjoyed this landmark Anniversary Celebration.

