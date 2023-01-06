Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CEDAR ROCK – Mild winter weather was welcome on New Year’s Day for the annual First Day Hike Challenge. The state-wide Challenge is promoted by Iowa DNR and locally hosted at Cedar Rock State Park by Friends of Cedar Rock. This year about 70 people came together for the 1½ mile hike from the Visitor Center to the Walter Home and the shore of the Wapsipinicon River.

Due to the milder temperature (just above freezing) and construction of the Oxbow Park Manager Katie Hund felt Toad Trail would be a bit squishy to traverse so the hike took the gravel road route.

Trending Food Videos