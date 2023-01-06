CEDAR ROCK – Mild winter weather was welcome on New Year’s Day for the annual First Day Hike Challenge. The state-wide Challenge is promoted by Iowa DNR and locally hosted at Cedar Rock State Park by Friends of Cedar Rock. This year about 70 people came together for the 1½ mile hike from the Visitor Center to the Walter Home and the shore of the Wapsipinicon River.
Due to the milder temperature (just above freezing) and construction of the Oxbow Park Manager Katie Hund felt Toad Trail would be a bit squishy to traverse so the hike took the gravel road route.
A special feature added this year was the opportunity to participate in a mindful yoga session led by local yoga instructor Julia Andreini. After allowing hikers to roam around the property and enjoying the views from the boat house patio and river’s edge, she gathered people on the high ground near the council fire. The session started out by getting in a comfortable stance and listening to the sounds of nature and the occasional distant car or airplane. She ran through several optional low-impact stretches and poses – nothing that would put someone on the moist ground like a ‘downward dog’ position. It was just a gentle, quiet, mind-clearing experience.
“Thanks to all who joined us for another great event,” said Hund. “We celebrated the New Year with about 75 hikers and beautiful weather. Special thanks to Julia Andreini Yoga for leading our hike and the mindful yoga experience, it was magical!”
Cedar Rock State Park is located between Quasqueton and Independence at 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard, Independence.