WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Hospice invites the community to join them for an after work social to honor loved ones and help support Cedar Valley Hospice services in the Waverly area.
Mark your calendars for Monday, June 13 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. to attend the Forget-Me-Not fundraiser at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 4th St. NW. Come mix and mingle, bid on dozens of silent auction items from local businesses and enjoy live music by Karla Ruth, a cash bar and heavy appetizers.
With each $25 ticket, guests will also receive one Forget-Me-Not plant kit that can be personalized. Additional plant kits can also be purchased and/or mailed. All proceeds benefit patients, families and services offered to the community through Cedar Valley Hospice.
Register for the event by June 1 by visiting www.cvhospice.org/forgetmenot. If you’d like to mail a plant kit to a family member or friend for $15 or donate an item for the silent auction, please call Suzanne Benda at 319-272-2002 or email sbenda@cvhospice.org.
Established in 1979, Cedar Valley Hospice is the expert provider of hospice care in Northeast Iowa. As a non-profit, we uphold the highest standards for our employees who help families manage advanced illnesses and symptoms 24 hours a day. We provide care for all – regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay. Other services include: the area’s only Hospice Home, palliative care, adult and children’s grief programs, and case management for people living with HIV. Anyone can make a referral. It’s never too early to call and find out what resources are available to you. For more information, visit cvhospice.org or call 800-626-2360.