WATERLOO – Set your mind on island time and plan to attend Cedar Valley Hospice’s spring fundraiser, Margarita Nights 2.0, Sippin’ & Salsa for Cedar Valley Hospice, on Friday, April 21 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls.
Sip margaritas and groove to the beat of a steel drum band while raising money to support families served by Cedar Valley Hospice. Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy flavored margarita mixers and a taco & nacho bar while listening to live music with salsa band, Orquesta Alto Maiz. Also, don’t miss the chance to bid on dozens of silent auction items from local, regional and national donors or win $1,000 or more with multiple raffle prizes.
Tickets are $60 each and can be purchased online at www.cvhospice.org/nights. To reserve a table of 8, please contact Suzanne Benda at 319.272.2002. Deadline to register is April 10. All silent auction items are also available for mobile bidding using the easy Handbid APP platform for guests as well as the public. You can view and bid on items starting on April 14 by simply visiting our website at www.cvhospice.org/nights.
For more information, please contact sbenda@cvhospice.org or call 319.272.2002.
Established in 1979, Cedar Valley Hospice is the expert provider of hospice care in Northeast Iowa. As a non-profit, we uphold the highest standards for our employees who help families manage advanced illnesses and symptoms 24 hours a day. We provide care for all – regardless of age, diagnosis or ability to pay. Other services include: the area’s only Hospice Home, palliative care, adult and children’s grief programs, and case management for people living with HIV. Anyone can make a referral. It’s never too early to call and find out what resources are available to you. For more information, visit cvhospice.org or call 800.626.2360.