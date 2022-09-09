BRANDON – Benton County Naturalist Faith Henrichs and Buchanan County Naturalist Sondra Cabell are joining forces to provide the community with this family orientated bike ride on the Cedar Valley Bike Trail. Bike riders will meet at the Brandon city park (601 Lime Street) by 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Drop your bikes and family at the shelter, and have a family member drive your vehicle to Urbana. A shuttle will be available to return riders to Brandon to start the ride.
This rail-to-trail ride means only very gradual climbs and descents, making the route a relatively easy 9 miles of mostly crushed limestone. Tree cover along the trail provides shade for much of the route. There are many gravel road crossings along the trail, and we will have volunteers stationed at some to offer water and assistance if needed. Upon reaching the Urbana city park, you are invited to partake in a grilled lunch provided from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. by VFW post 8884 (free will offer).