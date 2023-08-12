DENVER, Iowa – Denver Break-Away Days invites everyone to celebrate a family friendly party. “We plan. You party,” one of the committee members exclaimed.
Denver Break-Away Days has a lot in store this year. Major events include: live bands, parades, the “Mile Wide” car show, tournaments, and helicopter landings!
The theme “Here For The Party” ties together a number of this year’s events.
Not Quite Brothers, will be rocking their hearts out with the crowd on Friday, August 18, from 8 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Returning to Denver and performing live music, Taylor Kobberdahl will perform on Saturday, August 19, from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The band “Traveller” will top off Saturday night’s entertainment from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by Matthew Kane and the band “GREENBRIER” from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Being “Here For The Party” is a huge part of the family fun during Denver Break-Away Days. One way to celebrate the theme, is to join in, or simply watch and enjoy the parade on Saturday, August 19.
Again, this year, there will be a University of Iowa AirCare helicopter landing around 1 p.m. The arrival of the helicopter will depend on emergencies and weather.
Do not miss out on this memorable celebration and have a great time with friends and family at Denver Break-Away Days. The celebration runs from Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20.
Fun and memories for all ages
There are many more traditional events scheduled for the celebration at Denver.
On Friday, August 18, the day will begin with a golf tournament at Willow Run Golf Course. The Carnival, Food Stands and the Beer Garden are open all weekend long. Catch a frog and try to win at the Frog Jumping Contest, followed by the lighted parade and fireworks at 9 p.m.
Start the day off on Saturday, August 19, with pancakes and French toast in the park from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Join in the 5K Fun Run/Walk starting at 7:30 a.m. If volleyball sounds fun and intriguing, either watch or participate in the volleyball tournament. There will also be an alumni reception from 1-3 p.m., with a tour of the new middle and high school. For the little ones there will not only be the carnival but face painting, balloon animals, and rock painting! Other Saturday events include: a jazzercise demonstration, tractor display, live music, plus bingo and pepper!
Sunday, August 20 will begin with a yoga class followed by the “Mile Wide” car show, along with soccer and bean bag toss tournaments. For all the food lovers, there will be sugar cookie decorating at 1 p.m. Show off those creative minds! Starting at 1:30 p.m. the fun, and very amusing spike ball tournament will take place. A raffle with a large variety of prizes is at 4 p.m. Ignite Denver, sponsored by Cornerstone Church, will end the night in prayer, worship, and refreshments.
Denver Break-Away Days invites everyone to come celebrate “Here For The Party.” Feel free to join in the fun and even show off some skills, while making memories with friends and family.