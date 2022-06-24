(Independence, IA)- Celebrate Indee is seeking final volunteers for the festivities that will take place in Riverwalk Parks on July 3rd and 4th. Although the majority of shifts have been claimed, large openings in busy time frames remain vacant.
Over the span of the two-day event, over 80 volunteers are needed to assist with beverage sales and tickets, which results in only 1.5% of the total population of Independence.
“We appreciate all of our community members and business representatives who have signed up to volunteer at our event this year. We thank you for being a leader in our community,” commented committee member, Michelle McBride. “We do hope that we can fill these final openings, as they are in busy time frames. We want all event attendees to have an excellent experience and keep coming back to this event for years to come. Having all volunteer slots filled will help us in achieving this mission.”
To claim a volunteer position, please visit celebrateindee.com/volunteer email celebrateindee@gmail.com, or call Michelle McBride at 319-961-0466.