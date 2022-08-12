AURORA – David and Tammy Schweitzer are celebrating their 40th Wedding Anniversary. The couple was married at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, Iowa on August 14, 1982. They have four daughters and four grandchildren. Cars and Well-wishes may be sent to them cards at 101 Hawkeye Street, Aurora, IA 50607.
