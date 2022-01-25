Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Watson Anniversary

Jane and Chuck Watson

 Courtesy Photo

HAZLETON – On Saturday, January 29, Chuck and Jane Watson will celebrate 50 years of marriage. Due to COVID we will not have a gathering. Please send cards to: Chuck and Jane Watson, 2295 112th Street, Hazleton, IA 50641.

