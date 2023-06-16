INDEPENDENCE – The family of Ron and Deb Michael invite you to come celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday. July 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 128 3rd Avenue NE.
Ron Michael and Deborah Carbiener were united in marriage on July 7, 1973 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The couple have two daughters, Pam Bascom and Erin Yourison, and two grandchildren, Skyler and James.
Ron retired from John Deere and works part time at Cedar Rock near Quasqueton. Debbie retired from Connie’s Hallmark and BankIowa.
The couple requests no gifts, simply come and enjoy the day.
Cards and well wishes may also be sent to the couple at 1412 230th Street, Independence, IA 50644.