JESUP – Richard Cook married Phyliss Jean Dickey on May 3, 1952, in Morrison, Ill.
They have one son, Michael (Cinthia) Cook; three grandchildren: Nicole (Chad) Foelske, Jeffery (Jill Sadler) and Whitney (Steve Benter); and four great-grandchildren: Landen, Brantley, Hadley, and Kenzington Foelske.
Richard is retired from John Deere and farming. Phyllis is retired from Hawkeye Steel.
They are having a card shower. No gifts lease. Cards and well-wishes may be sent to 1135 Main Street, Jesup, IA 50648.