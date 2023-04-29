BELLE PLAINE – Jeff Orvis, longtime Independence resident and former Sports Editor for the Independence Bulletin Journal, will be celebrating his 70th birthday on Saturday, May 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Belle Plaine Specialty Care Center. Folks who remember Jeff’s humor, dedication, and love for sports and his community are invited to come and celebrate with him and his annoying little sister, Melissa. He would love to “swap some stories” with you!
If you can’t attend, he would love a card or a note sent to him in care of the Belle Plaine Specialty Care Center, 1505 Sunset Drive, Belle Plaine, IA 52208.
For more information contact: Melissa Dow, St. Augustine, Florida / 904-955-9967.