Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

SHIRLEY DOWNING

INDEPENDENCE – Join in helping Shirley “Cardinal” Downing celebrate her 88th birthday on Monday, May 9. Send cards and well wishes to her at Lexington Estate, 1600 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644.

Happy Birthday from you six children.

Tags

Trending Food Videos