Easter really is my favorite holiday of the year, even more that Christmas. It’s not that I don’t enjoy the other holidays, I do. Christmas is a great time of giving and receiving and celebrating the birth of the Savior and I have fond memories of Christmases past when I was from time to time surprised by a gift, or gathering, or service that touched my soul in a special way. Independence Day was a great time when we were growing up as a couple of my Mother’s brothers and their families would gather at our farm for the day and we had a cookout, played games, fired off firecrackers, and at night after the fireworks in town were over, we would again meet up at the farm and party on into the later evening with our own small fireworks and bottle rockets and just a great time to being together. Thanksgiving focused on the family sharing a great meal and remembering the blessings we enjoy in our lives together. New Year’s Day was usually an opportunity of my aunts, uncles and cousins to gather at the Community Center for a big day of just being together with games great food and connecting with one another. Memorial Day also was usually a cookout at the farm and placing bouquets at the graves of loves one and remember the heritage we gained from them.
But Easter is different in that it is a celebration of what God can do and not so much on we do. We cannot divorce the Easter celebration from the tragedy of the crucifixion. They are inseparably bound together and that’s where the power and hope of Easter earns its place in my soul. Easter is the cornerstone of our faith and our lives as Christians. In it we celebrate that in the end when the evil of the world had done all it could do to squash the light of love Jesus was bringing to the world, God still had the final say. I can only imagine what the disciples were going through that horrific Friday as Jesus died on the cross; the emptiness they must have felt through that Saturday of hopelessness. Everything, and I mean everything, they had hoped for, expected, depended on was wiped out. Where could they ever find love again when the light of life was so easily extinguished? Where could they find hope when the power of their faith was nailed on a tree in agony? And yet, in the midst of all this tragedy, God again intercedes with an act of power so far beyond their imaginations that at the beginning they refused to even entertain the possibility it could be true.
Easter is a celebration that after life has done all it can to tear us apart, God still has the ultimate power to rebuild, renew, and restart our lives again—even in the face of death itself!