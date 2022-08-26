WINTHROP – Church of Christ United is hosting a public celebration honoring their past and celebrating their future. They invite everyone to join in person or send memories and photos.
- Church of Christ United (50 years yoked)
- United Methodist Church (135 years)
- First Congregational Church (155 years)
The event is Sunday Sept. 18. Worship will be at 10:30 a.m. at 354 2nd Street North. An Open House will follow at Fellowship Hall at 534 West Madison Street.
Contact the church at churchofchristunited.com, email churchofchrist@netins.net, or call 319-935-3353.
