Sandra Lee Hickey, 68, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center.
Sandy was born a triplet (Sandy, Cindy and Sue) on November 6, 1953 in Independence, Iowa to John and Alvera (Hermsen) Hickey. They were the first set of triplets in Buchanan County. Sandra graduated from Independence High School in 1972. She worked as a home health caregiver for many years prior to retirement. Sandy was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and many jokes. Sandy always saw the good in people and did not speak ill of anyone. Sandy was intelligent and enjoyed deep conversation, puzzles, and reading.