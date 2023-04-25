INDEPENDENCE – Adah Lois Schminke, 88, of Independence, Iowa died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home in Prairie Hills Assisted Living Center in Independence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence with Rev. Bret Trasamar, with burial in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence.
Adah was born on September 12, 1934, in Cameron, Missouri, the daughter of Jackson and Joy E. (Neff) Doyel. She attended the Vinton Schools, and married Gerald E. Schminke on June 11, 1951. She was employed with Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for 13 years. Adah and Jerry owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Independence, Iowa for a few years, later purchasing the Independence Paint Store. After selling the paint store the family moved to Belle Plaine, Iowa to farm with Jerry’s brother Glenn. In 1982 they purchased the Dairy Queen in Waverly operating it until their retirement in 1993 at which time they returned to Independence.
She is survived by her children: Connie Rowald, Independence, Rosie (Jim) Greiner, Henrico, N.C., Geri (John) Lemon, Springville, Iowa, Judy (Tom) Pfeifer, Osage, Iowa, and a foster daughter, Pat (Larry) Hunziker, Shellsburg, Iowa; 18 Grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a sister; Erma Neve, Vinton.
Adah was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jerry in 2003; two sisters, Oma Geiger and Velma Petersen; her brother, Nathan Doyel; a son-in-law, Terry Rowald; granddaughters, Hannah Pfeifer and Sadie Lemon; and a special friend, Dick Bridge.
In Lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, 801 1st Street East, Independence, IA 50644.