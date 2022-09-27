INDEPENDENCE – Barbara J. Paull, 78 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital Hospice Unit from Cancer.
Barb was born January 16, 1944. She was one of five children: Don, Kaaren, Barbara, Mike, and Mark. She graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1962. She then earned a BA degree from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.
She moved to Chicago after college and started her career in insurance claims. During a record-breaking storm, Barbara relocated with her company to sunny southern California and lived at the beach. She later purchased a home in La Crescenta with her sister, Kaaren. Barbara was promoted to upper management and served as Director and Assistant VP of Claims. She was active with her company’s softball team and was well liked by her peers. While continuing to work full time she obtained her MBA from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.
She later started her own business as an Expert Witness and Consultant. After living in California for 28 years, she relocated to Arizona. She visited Iowa frequently to spend time with family. After 50 years, Barbara returned to Independence and downsized. She purchased her 1928 bungalow which she enjoyed very much.
Her hobbies included travel in the US and abroad. Her favorite destination was Africa. She also visited European Countries including Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and in more recent years the former Communist Countries. She was an avid golfer and belonged to the Wapsipinicon Country Club and later River Ridge Golf Course where she participated in ladies league. A loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan and Alumni, she rarely missed a game if ever. Barb most recently helped the Malek Theatre obtain its non-profit status and worked tirelessly on obtaining grants and fundraising while serving on the Board of Directors as Secretary and Officer. She was instrumental in the planning and execution of the 75th Anniversary Silent Auction and Classic Car Show Fundraiser. She cared deeply about historic preservation in Independence.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents and one brother, Mike Overland.
Barb is survived by two brothers, Don Overland of Des Moines, Iowa, and Mark Overland of Independence; a sister, Kaaren (Walter) Scorobogaty of Surprise, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Condolences can be sent to Barbara's home in Independence or to White Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held in the near future.
A Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held in the near future.