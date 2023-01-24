BRANDON – Beverly A. McCardle, 88 years old, of Brandon, Iowa, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her home.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Brandon United Methodist Church in Brandon with Pastor Luke Evans officiating. Burial will be in Brandon Cemetery in Brandon. Visitation is from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.
Beverly was born at the family farm in Brandon on December 1, 1934, the daughter of George Easom and Vivian Marie (Bassett) Peck. She graduated from high school in Brandon with the Class of 1952. On April 4, 1954, she and John McCardle were married in Independence, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2010.
Beverly and John started their family in Brandon while farming the family farm. She was a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell Co. and worked at Sam’s Club for a few years. She always said that she was surrounded by great kids, special sons-in-law, wonderful grandkids and great grandkids, many special family members, and longtime friends. She enjoyed being a farm wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She said it just doesn’t get any better than that.
Beverly is survived by her three children: Larry McCardle of Brandon, Ellen (Norm) Woods of Colo, Iowa, and Susan (Danny) Johnson of Independence; 10 grandchildren: Scott, Steven, Raelynn, Desirae, Dustin, Brooke, Colten, Mitch, Cameron, and Luke; nine great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lynn Marie; a brother, Dale Peck; and a sister, Marian Allinson.