BRANDON – Beverly A. McCardle, 88 years old, of Brandon, Iowa, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Brandon United Methodist Church in Brandon with Pastor Luke Evans officiating. Burial will be in Brandon Cemetery in Brandon. Visitation is from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the White Funeral Home in Independence.

