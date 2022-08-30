Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Brenda S. Nabholz, 65, of Winthrop, Iowa, died at her home on Monday, August 29, 2022.

Prayer Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop, with Rev. Vicki Engelmann officiating. Celebration of Life Gathering and Meal: Noon to 2:00P.M. on Saturday at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Winthrop.

