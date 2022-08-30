WINTHROP – Brenda S. Nabholz, 65, of Winthrop, Iowa, died at her home on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Prayer Service: 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Church of Christ United, Winthrop, with Rev. Vicki Engelmann officiating. Celebration of Life Gathering and Meal: Noon to 2:00P.M. on Saturday at St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Winthrop.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Cards may be sent to Steve Nabholz, P.O. Box 62, Winthrop, Iowa 50682. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes, Winthrop, is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Brenda Sue Norman was born September 21, 1956, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of L.N. & Norma Kay (Brown) Norman. She was raised in Winthrop, graduating from East Buchanan High School in the class of 1974. Brenda continued her education, obtaining a degree in business at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Brenda was truly an entrepreneur, obtaining her broker’s license and subsequently starting and operating her own business, KarTay Apartment Management in Independence. Brenda was united in marriage to Stephen Preston Nabholz on April 16, 1993, in Winthrop, Iowa.
Brenda was a member of the Church of Christ United and the Iowa Realtors Association. Her passions included: her love of Christ, shopping, reading, traveling in the U.S., abroad and on cruises and being active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family and friends as being a very generous person, dependable, having a great sense of humor, her million-dollar smile and being the family organizer, taking care of everyone. Brenda will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Brenda is survived by her husband: Steve “Nabby” Nabholz of Winthrop; mother: Kay Norman of Winthrop; five children: Steph (Todd) McCrea of Winthrop, Nicole (John) Sneesby of Bloomington, Minnesota, Preston (Meredith) Nabholz of Villa Park, Illinois, Travis (Jaime) Taylor of Winthrop & Tiffany Nabholz (Jordan Potts) of Walford; nineteen grandchildren: one great grandson; brother: Larry Norman of Jupiter, Florida and two nieces: Betsy Norman and Maggie (Emilio) Domondon.
Brenda was preceded in death by her father.