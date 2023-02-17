HARTLEY – David Allen Decker passed away at the age of 62 years on Monday, February 12, 2023. He now joins his daughter, Allyson Decker; and his parents, John and Betty Decker.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Grace Fellowship Church, Hartley, Iowa with the Rev. Steve Campbell. Songs for David will include: “Hello, It’s Me” and “Can We Still Be Friends” by Todd Rundgren, and “Return To Pooh Corner” by Kenny Logins.

