HARTLEY – David Allen Decker passed away at the age of 62 years on Monday, February 12, 2023. He now joins his daughter, Allyson Decker; and his parents, John and Betty Decker.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Grace Fellowship Church, Hartley, Iowa with the Rev. Steve Campbell. Songs for David will include: “Hello, It’s Me” and “Can We Still Be Friends” by Todd Rundgren, and “Return To Pooh Corner” by Kenny Logins.
Honorary Pallbearers: Nate Hunziker, Brian Hunziker, Todd Sherrets, Jason Decker, Ryan Sherrets, Wesley Staack, Nikki Kennedy, Kari Penhollow, and Erin Francis.
David Allen Decker, one of six children of John and Betty (Howard) Decker, was born February 15, 1960, in Hampton, Iowa. He spent his youth around Independence and received his education there, graduating from Independence High School with the class of 1978.
On October 13, 1990, David was united in marriage to Brenda Jean Heeren at Paullina. They began their life together at Independence, living there until 1997 when they relocated to Hartley. They raised their three daughters there and have called it “home” ever since.
David had spent the bulk of his working years wearing heavy leather gloves and a protective helmet, while holding a flaming torch in his right hand. His career as a welder included repairing railroad cars for Transco Railway out of Oelwein, and manufacturing dry bulk material handling equipment and grain spouts for Nolin Milling, steel fabricators located at Dickins. He loved what he did, and his work was evidence of that.
Being in a hot helmet all day actually made going home to mow the lawn a welcome change of pace! He liked just being outside in the fresh air and sunshine, messing around in the garden or taking care of the house yard. At the end of the day, relaxing by a warm fire, and looking up at the night sky would eventually turn into his favorite obsession…all things paranormal. After all, you never knew if this was the night you’d see a raft of falling stars or maybe an elusive UFO!
To say David was a car racing enthusiast might not explain it correctly…he loved to watch drag racing and Indy car races; knew all the drivers, sponsors and past winners. If racing and football games ever crossed time slots, it would be a hard choice as David was also an ardent football fan — especially when it involved the IOWA Hawkeye’s football or basketball teams. Indoor pastimes were podcasting with his daughters and building model spaceships while listening to his favorite tunes from the 70s and 80s. David enjoyed many things in life – yet nothing could compare to spending time with his own family and his grandchildren whom he treasured most. He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Hartley.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife of 32 years, Brenda Decker of Hartley; daughters: Katie (Joe) Schimerowski of Milroy, Minn., Samantha (Isaac) Tetteh of Pomfret, Md., and Abbie Decker of Ames; three grandchildren: Becca Tetteh, Snow Schimerowski, and Apollo Schimerowski; his brother, John Decker; sisters: Karen (Ken) Hunziker, Paula (Chris) Anderson, Julie (Steve) Sherrets, and Holly Staack; other relatives and friends.