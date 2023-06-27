INDEPENDENCE – Debra L. Andresen, 63 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died following complications from a stroke, Friday, June 23, 2023, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital, in Waterloo.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. – Thursday, June 29, at White Funeral Home, Independence with Pastor Erica MacCreaigh officiating. Burial will be the following day, Friday, June 30 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 28 at the White Funeral Home, Independence, and for an hour before services, Thursday, at the funeral home.
Debra Lynne Andresen was born July 17, 1959, in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Arnold Frank Andresen and Karen Mae (Maharry) Andresen. She graduated from St. John Catholic High School in Independence, with the class of 1978. After college, she started working, mostly in the food service field. She owned and operated Deb’s Northend Tavern, worked at the Bank Supper Club & Lounge, and she also worked at the MHI in the food service department until her retirement in 2020.
Deb was a giver. She gave her time and talents to many organizations over the years. She liked to shop locally and support the small businesses of the community. She enjoyed going to the casino and to concerts; and she loved to cook, especially her macaroni salad. She was always up for a good time. Deb’s family was most important to her. She loved to talk about her niece and great nieces. Following along with their activities was her greatest joy.
Deb is survived by her sister, Lisa (Eric) Buck of Independence; her foster sisters, Shelly Williamson and Penny Williamson, both of Iowa; one niece, Laura (Dan) Loeb of Independence; five great nieces: Mercedes, Danielle, Jacklynn, Hayleigh, and Shelbi; and one foster niece, Amber. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Annie; and her cats, Pete and Wendling.
Deb is preceded in death by her parents; her wife, Marcia; one nephew, Michael Lynch; and one great niece, Mandee Mae Thomas.
Memorials may be directed to the family or the Independence Area Food Pantry.
