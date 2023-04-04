INDEPENDENCE – Dennis (Denny) R. Gilson, 76, of Independence, Iowa, passed away at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
A Funeral Service was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Burial with Military Honors was be held at St. John’s Cemetery, Independence. Visitation was held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, with a Parish Vigil Service at 5 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Denny was born on June 2, 1946, in Independence, the son of Robert and Jane (Greenley) Gilson. In 1964, he graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence then went on to Iowa State University and Upper Iowa University, where he received a degree in accounting. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army on August 22, 1969. He served proudly until his honorable discharge in 1972. He then returned to Independence, where he was a lifelong member of the VFW.
On December 21, 1968, Denny married the love of his life, Catherine M. Connolly, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. For years he and his cousin Don, helped their Uncle Vic with his Christmas Tree business in Wisconsin. Denny owned and operated Denny’s DX Station for several years until 1978, when he opened Denny’s Service and Repair, on the east end of Independence. He went to work at the street department for the City of Independence in the early 1990s. Denny later retired from the city in the early 2000s but never stopped working in his shop.
Denny loved everything about vehicles. He enjoyed attending car shows, driving in classic car cruises, and long rides on his Triumph motorcycles. Some of his best memories were of having “JUST ONE MORE” Old Mill and a little SnoShoe with friends and family in his shop, AKA East Side Lounge.
Denny is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Cathy; his children Dennis, Jr. (Molly) Gilson, Ankeny, Daniel (Tasha) Gilson, Independence, and Darci (Shawnee) Gilson-Starz, Cedar Rapids; his grandchildren: Jordan, Dustin, Myles, Kendall, Hannah, Jace, and Jack; a great-granddaughter, Brooklyn.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Gilson; his stepfather and mother, Roy and Jane Reidemann; his father and mother-in-law, Ray and Dorothy Connolly; a brother-in-law, Don Connolly; and many loved Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
