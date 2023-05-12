INDEPENDENCE – Dorothy Jeanetta (Hansen) Crowell was born on February 10, 1930, in Buchanan County. She graduated from Independence in 1948. She married the love of her life, Lyman Crowell, on October 2, 1948, and the couple resided on the Crowell family farm near Littleton.
Dorothy was a kind and loving person who loved cooking, sewing, gardening, and animals. She was a member of the Jesup Garden Club, Independence Quilt Guild, Jesup Presbyterian Women’s Circle, and a 4-H Leader. Dorothy sewed many outfits for family weddings, cheerleading, prom, and multiple school functions. Every major holiday, she made matching outfits for her four daughters.
She went home to be with our Lord on May 10, 2023. She died from complications due to dementia. She departed life peacefully on the Crowell family farm near Littleton, surrounded by her four loving daughters.
She is survived by four daughters: Lynda (Darryll) Leisinger, Wellington, Kans.; Barbara (Paul) Kitner, Independence; Deborah (Scott) Geater, Independence; and Ruth Crowell (Terrance Harrelson), Independence. Eleven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by six siblings.
Dorothy is preceded in life by her husband, Lyman; a grandson, Jamie Leisinger; and a brother. We were proud to call her mom.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup. Burial will be held in Littleton Cemetery, Littleton. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
