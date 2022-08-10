OELWEIN — Mary Kay Miller, 76, of Oelwein, died Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Mary Kay was born July 2, 1946, in Oelwein, the daughter of Floyd Kline and Katherine Marie (Swarts) Miller. In 1964, she graduated from Oelwein High School. On July 26, 1967, she was united in marriage to James Blin. This union was blessed with two children, Tim and Tami. The family made their home in Winthrop & Independence. They later divorced.
Thereafter, Mary Kay lived several years in Florida, before returning to Iowa later in life. She was a professional organist and pianist and played at countless weddings, funerals, and special events throughout Northeast Iowa. Her love for music was her passion which gave herself and others tremendous joy. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as past Matron.
Mary Kay is survived by her children, Tim Blin of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and Tami Diamond of Mesa, AZ; four grandsons: Parker and Carson Blin and Zach and Nick Diamond; three brothers: Larry Miller of Oelwein, Fred Miller of Independence, and Steve (Janeen) Miller of Iowa City; sister Kathleen Carter of Largo, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister-in-law: Marcia Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with inurnment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Oelwein, Iowa. The Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com