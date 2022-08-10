Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Music at the Museum

Mary Kay Miller was among the local musician to lend her talent to the Historical Museum Christmas Open House on Sunday. She entertained with a great repertoire of Christmas carols and favorite songs on the piano that came from the old Central Elementary School.

 DEB KUNKLE /OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

OELWEIN — Mary Kay Miller, 76, of Oelwein, died Thursday morning, August 4, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Mary Kay was born July 2, 1946, in Oelwein, the daughter of Floyd Kline and Katherine Marie (Swarts) Miller. In 1964, she graduated from Oelwein High School. On July 26, 1967, she was united in marriage to James Blin. This union was blessed with two children, Tim and Tami. The family made their home in Winthrop & Independence. They later divorced.

Tags

Trending Food Videos