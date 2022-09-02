DES MOINES – Iona May Copenhaver, 100, died July 18, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born July 5, 1922, at Dewey, Oklahoma where her father worked in the oil fields. She was the daughter of Samuel Alvi and Golda Hamilton Megonigle.
Her family moved back to Iowa in 1924, first to rental farms near Rowley and Coggon, then to her grandfather’s farm northwest of Winthrop where she went to country school. In 1937, the family moved to the purchased farm east of Jesup. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1940.
On May 8, 1942, Iona married a classmate, Ross Copenhaver. After the war they rented land near his parents to begin farming and bought their own place north of Rowley ten years later. Four girls were born to this union.
At the time her husband died in 1989, the acres had been rented out for a few years. Iona stayed on in their home on King Avenue and with the help of her girls and a close neighbor friend, Marjorie Smith, resided there until only a few months before her death. Her interests were many including walking, biking, golfing, quilting, reading, traveling, and especially music. She played piano at her church most Sundays for many years and attended the “Hootenanny” every Friday in Oelwein.
Iona is survived by daughters Mary Lou Tharp (Jack Zeller) of Lafayette, Colorado; Rosa Lee Snyder of Clive, Iowa; Kathleen (Frank) Armatis of Henderson, Nevada; and Melinda (Dennis) Ruble of Solon, Iowa; nine grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Betty Lyon, and a brother, Keith Megonigle, of Independence, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a granddaughter, Carolyn McGrath, a sister, Mary Jo Schmitz; and a brother, Jack Megonigle.
There will be a family celebration of life later.