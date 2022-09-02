Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES – Iona May Copenhaver, 100, died July 18, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born July 5, 1922, at Dewey, Oklahoma where her father worked in the oil fields. She was the daughter of Samuel Alvi and Golda Hamilton Megonigle.

Her family moved back to Iowa in 1924, first to rental farms near Rowley and Coggon, then to her grandfather’s farm northwest of Winthrop where she went to country school. In 1937, the family moved to the purchased farm east of Jesup. She graduated from Jesup High School in 1940.

