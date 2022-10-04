Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CLEARWATER, MINN – Irene Ann Head, age 82, of Clearwater, Minnesota died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial was held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Maple Lake with Fr. Kevin Magner as the Celebrant. Interment will be at St. John’s Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville, MN. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday, both at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral chapel.

