CLEARWATER, MINN – Irene Ann Head, age 82, of Clearwater, Minnesota died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial was held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Maple Lake with Fr. Kevin Magner as the Celebrant. Interment will be at St. John’s Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville, MN. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday, both at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral chapel.
Irene Ann Franck was born November 2, 1939, in Flint, MI, the first of five children born to W. Ray and Helen (Richards) Franck. She graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in Independence, IA with the Class of 1957. On November 12, 1960, she was united in marriage to Larry Head at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA. Over the years, they lived in Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Irene worked as an office manager in various medical facilities and managed three resorts along with her husband, Larry. She was a former member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Grantsburg, WI. Irene enjoyed quilting, baking, cooking, gardening, reading, walking, watching birds, listening to the call of the loon, playing cards, researching genealogy, traveling, and taking country drives with Larry.
Irene’s life was rooted in deep faith from which her compassion, devotion and love grew. She described the Holy Spirit as a friend she could talk to. Irene had a selfless love for others and was always ready to welcome them into her home. Known to many as Grannie Rene, her cookies were legendary. She had an ability to connect with anyone. She will be remembered for her grace, wit, humor, strength, kindness, and love.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of Clearwater; children, Michele (Rory) Cowling of Bloomington, John Head of Germantown, WI, Jessica (Rob) Vance of Grand Rapids, Sarah (Nate) Brown of Maple Lake, and Abby (Mike) Schaefer of Duluth; twelve grandchildren, Libby, Sophie, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Lindsey, Jocie, Henry, Ben, Zach, Gabby, Chloe, and Miles; six great-grandchildren, Harris, Harper, Hailey, Maddie, Brody, and Eleanor; sister, Rosalie (Robert) Burger of Waterloo, IA; brother, Richard Franck of Tipton, IA; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Zmina, Jan Franck, and Valerie Franck; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Helen Franck; daughter-in-law, Caroline Head; brothers, William and Dwight Franck; sister-in-law, Joanne Franck; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Addie and Arlo Head.
The casket bearers will be Dylan Head, Henry Brown, Ben Brown, Zach Brown, Miles Schaefer, Rory Cowling, Rob Vance, Nate Brown and Mike Schaefer. Krista Elsenpeter and Sarah Goelz will provide the music for the service. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake.