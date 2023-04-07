INDEPENDENCE – Janet L. Franck, 81, of Independence, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her home in rural Independence.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, at the funeral home, with a visitation starting at 9 a.m. Burial will be held at the Quasqueton Cemetery.
Janet was born on May 16, 1941, in Newton Township, on a four-hundred-acre farm in rural Troy Mills, Iowa, the daughter of Andrew and Ruth (Peyton) Johnston. She attended the Quasqueton, Iowa Schools where she met her high school sweetheart John “Jack” Franck. On September 26, 1959, they were married at the First Christian Church in Davenport. She graduated from Quasqueton High School in 1960. In 1969 they purchased Jack’s grandparents’ farm and farmed for many years, and she was an essential part of their farming operation. Together they raised two sons and loved spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janet enjoyed cooking and entertaining. Many friends of their family came to their log cabin for cookouts. Visitors rarely left without an empty stomach, or arms full of freshly made fry bread and cinnamon rolls.
She also enjoyed quilting and collecting dolls. She had a large collection of dolls and also ran a small doll shop called Country Villa Doll Shop out of their home.
In 1996, Jack and Janet started developing three subdivisions just north of Quasqueton, where they later built a home.
In 2014, they purchased a home in Camp Verde, Ariz., where they spent their winters.
She is survived by her sons; Tracy (Kelly) Franck, Winthrop, and Terry (Carla) Franck, Winthrop; six grandchildren: Austen (Kayla) Franck, Independence, Lindsey (Barry) Fuessley, Walker, Evan Franck Quasqueton, Tyler (Danielle) Franck, Independence, Colleen Franck, Independence, and Trevor (Kinzlee) Franck, Tiffin; fourteen great-grandchildren; a sister, Yvonna Gericke, Quasqueton; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Johnston, Independence, and Patsy Burrell, Center Point; three brothers-in-law: Richard “Dick” (Alice) Franck, Quasqueton, Gary (Cathy) Franck, Center Point, and Dennis (Patricia) Franck, Independence; many nieces and nephews; and numerous close friends.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jack Franck; a great-grandson, Tanner Franck; a sister Betty Cannon; a brother, George Johnston; and three brothers-in-law: Spencer Burrell, Kenneth Gericke, and John Cannon.
