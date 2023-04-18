INDEPENDENCE – Janice Jean Franck, 72, of Winthrop, Iowa, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from unknown complications post-surgery after surviving a stroke the day prior.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence. Burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21 at the funeral home.
Janice was born on May 10, 1950, in Prairie Du Chien, Wis., the daughter of Orville and Berniece (Glawe) Johnson. She was a 1968 graduate of MFL High School in Monona. After graduating she worked for a time in Monona. She then moved to Illinois and worked several years before being introduced to her future husband, Ted E. Franck, through mutual friends and family. They were married on April 6, 1974, and made their home in Winthrop. Ted owned and operated Winthrop Welding Works where Janice worked as the secretary for many years. After selling the business to his partner, she continued to work throughout the area filling in at various temp jobs with her last being at Pearson’s in Cedar Rapids. During their 35-year marriage, they raised two children, Dana and Dalena of which they were very proud.
She absolutely loved bowling, and for many years participated in various bowling leagues at Lucky 10 Lanes, now 319 Social House. As of recent, you could find her there every Thursday morning for women’s league and subbing on other women’s leagues when able. She loved taking her grandson, Peyton, bowling and even had a special bowling ball just for the times they went together.
Through the years, Janice developed a love for traveling. She took countless trips through Citizens State Bank all over the United States, Canada, and even Ireland. Her other favorite pastimes were reading, going out for dinner and a movie with friends and spending time at the Independence Senior Center for bingo and cards. She had a love for music and as a child played the trumpet in their family band, The Gee Jays. For many years Janice and her sister, Marlene, sang together for many events including weddings, funerals, and nursing homes throughout the area.
She often stopped by her daughter’s home to visit, share leftover biscuits from Red Lobster, and watch her three granddaughters dance around in their princess dresses. She visited her son’s home on the family farm often to spend time, talk of her latest travels, and help wherever needed.
She took a lot of pride in her grandchildren and took countless photos to bring her joy when not with them.
Janice is survived by her children: Dana Franck of Independence and Dalena (Kristopher) Dinnebier of La Porte City; her four grandchildren: Peyton Franck and Elliott, Frankie and Hattie Dinnebier; six sisters: Orvelda Wills of Boone, Vivian (Bob) Brown of Poplar Grove, Ill., Marlene (Pete) Yeoman of Aurora, June (Terry) Sellick of Caledonia, Ill., and Judy (Jim) Deming of Eau Claire, Wis.; four brothers: Dennis (Lisa) Johnson of Cherry Valley, Ill., Marlin (Diane) Johnson of Guttenberg, Valdean Johnson of Elkader, Terry (Sue) Johnson of Elkader, Lee (Cindy) Franck of Stanley, and Peggy (Mark) Heires of Midland, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her in-laws: Pete Yeoman, Cindy Franck, and Michael Carey; and her nephew Brian Yeoman.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.