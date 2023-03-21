INDEPENDENCE – John O. Willard Sr., 81, of Independence, Iowa died on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, at the Calvary Evangelistic Center in Independence, with Rev. James Ganze presiding. Burial will be held at the Wilson Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence.
John was born on August 21, 1941, in Delhi, Iowa, the son of Leon W. and Rose C. (Pratt) Willard. In his early childhood, the Willard family moved from Delhi to Stanley, and finally settled in Aurora. John graduated from Oelwein High School in 1961 and enlisted in the United States Navy on October 23, 1961. He was soon assigned to the brand-new aircraft carrier, the U.S.S. Constellation. He served as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman, working on maintaining and launching the jet aircraft aboard.
While on leave he met Teresa J. Cook while roller skating at the Gayla Ballroom in Independence. They spent the next few years writing letters and talking on the telephone whenever John could get off the ship. They were married on March 5, 1965, at the United Methodist Church in Independence. Upon John’s honorable discharge in 1966, they made their home in Independence, where they raised their two sons. They spent many years remodeling homes throughout Independence and owned a small farm near Otterville, where they raised feeder pigs and calves for fourteen years.
John worked for twenty-eight years at the foundry for John Deere in Waterloo, several years for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s office, and as a security officer for Parmar Security in Cedar Rapids.
John enjoyed spending time with his friends and church family. He was a charter member of the Calvary Evangelistic Center in Independence. His big heart and helping hands will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Teresa Willard; his two sons, John Willard Jr. and Dominick Willard, all of Independence; two brothers, Donnie and Robert Willard; a sister Leola Fischels; and several nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Rose Willard; three brothers, Leon, Howard, and Clarence; and a sister, Mary Moore.
