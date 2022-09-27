DALLAS, TEXAS – Judith Anne (Risdon) Cardin, 84, of Kerrville, Texas, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 5th in Dallas, Texas with her two children by her side.
A memorial service will be held in the hometown of Oelwein, Iowa on November 5th, 2022, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. John Kerr officiating. Final Resting Place: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa. Memorials may be sent to: CAM (Christian Assistance Ministry), 521 Barnett Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Judy was born in Independence, Iowa to parents Wilda and Garland Risdon on October 24, 1937. She attended school in both Independence and Rowley, Iowa, and graduated High School from Rowley in 1956. Judy learned to play the piano at an early age and continued sharing her talent all her life. After high school, she attended Paris Academy of Beauty Culture in Cedar Rapids, where she met the love of her life. She married Robert “Bob” Cardin on June 21, 1958. They moved to Oelwein, Iowa to work and start a family. Together they bought O’Brien’s Barber Shop in 1958 and operated as Cardin’s Beauty & Barber Shop for 25 years. They were members of the Christ United Presbyterian Church in Oelwein and Judy was very active in the choir and played the piano.
In 1983, Judy and Bob moved to Kerrville, Texas and purchased Conlee’s College of Cosmetology. Judy went back to school and became a Cosmetology Instructor. In addition to helping many students at the school, Judy continued to share her musical talent. She played the organ at The Christian Science church, the Church at the Divide, and also played the keyboard for “The String-a-longs”, a local ukulele band, for many years. Judy and Bob were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville since 1984. Judy enjoyed serving on “Hopes Kitchen” committee that served meals to the needy, and also loved working at CAM (Christian Assistance Ministry) for many years, an organization that provides food, clothing and assistance to local residents.
After the death of her husband, Judy moved to Plano, Texas to be closer to her daughter. She continued to exercise her musical talent and enjoyed playing the piano for the church service every Sunday at Prestonwood Court Assisted Living center.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents Wilda and Garland Risdon, her husband Robert “Bob” Cardin, brother Jim Risdon, half-sisters Maxine Leverington and Darlene Miller and half-brother Don Risdon.
Judy is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Mike and Debbie Cardin of Otley, Iowa, daughter and son-in-law Toni and Steve Rabroker of Carrollton, Texas, granddaughter Sara Ambrose, and Mel, grandson Nathan Cardin, and Melissa and two great granddaughters, Lola and Emmeline Cardin.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, Texas, all the people at Prestonwood Court, Rosemary and Ken Scott, and especially Lucy Kirkpatrick, Edie Sichel, Peggy Chaney, and Pastor Paul Anderson.