DALLAS, TEXAS – Judith Anne (Risdon) Cardin, 84, of Kerrville, Texas, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 5th in Dallas, Texas with her two children by her side.

A memorial service will be held in the hometown of Oelwein, Iowa on November 5th, 2022, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. with Rev. John Kerr officiating. Final Resting Place: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa. Memorials may be sent to: CAM (Christian Assistance Ministry), 521 Barnett Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

