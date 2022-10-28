SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kaaren Scorobogaty, formerly of Independence, Iowa: passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24 at 9:01 in the evening in Surprise, Ariz. at the age of 81 after a long battle with dementia. She is survived by her husband Walter Scorobogaty, Rhode Island. Kaaren was one of five children. Her parents were Floyd and Adeline Overland of Independence. She was preceded in death by siblings Barbara Paull of Independence and Michael Overland she is survived by siblings Vicki Sasso of New Glarus, Wis., Donald Overland (Judy, preceded in death) of Clive, Iowa, Mark Overland of Independence.
Kaaren and Lee H. Frank Sr. had two children, Carrie Brown (Tim) of Laguna Beach, Calif. and Lee H. Frank Jr. of Independence. There are five grandchildren: Tessa Dupuy (Dillon) of Ocoee, Fla., Nicholas Frank (McKenna Silver-Frank), Andrew Frank (Brooke Astleford-Frank), Luke Frank, and Kylie Frank all of Independence, and two great grandchildren, Lily Frank and Willow Frank.
Kaaren graduated from Independence High School with the Class of 1959. She was on the cheerleading squad and enjoyed her high school years very much. Her first job during and after high school was at People’s Hospital Independence and later she was a nurse’s aide at the Mental Health Institute. During her first marriage she and Lee Sr. owned and operated Frank’s Clothing store and The Old Mill Ice Cream Parlor in Independence. She was thrilled to work alongside her mother at the Old Mill and enjoyed mentoring the local youths in their restaurant business. She helped create the Dutch inspired Old Mill theme in the early 1960s. The Old Mill was known for its fried chicken and large variety of ice cream flavors that were dipped with a square ice cream scoop, their trademark. Kaaren also worked at Medical Associates in the business office until relocating to Colorado. There they owned and operated West View Liquor Store and she worked full time at the Lee Clinic in Greeley. In the late 70s they relocated to Rogers, Ark. eventually moving back to Iowa in the 80s. Kaaren moved to California and worked for The Disney Channel for 12 years and retired with full benefits and relocated to an over 55 community in Surprise. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and liked to play golf and travel. She did most of her recent travel on cruise lines overseas. They enjoyed their annual visit to Aruba with Walter’s family. Kaaren will be deeply missed by all that knew her.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Independence at a later date. Condolences can be sent to her daughter’s home in Independence.