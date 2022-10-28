Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Kaaren Scorobogaty, formerly of Independence, Iowa: passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24 at 9:01 in the evening in Surprise, Ariz. at the age of 81 after a long battle with dementia. She is survived by her husband Walter Scorobogaty, Rhode Island. Kaaren was one of five children. Her parents were Floyd and Adeline Overland of Independence. She was preceded in death by siblings Barbara Paull of Independence and Michael Overland she is survived by siblings Vicki Sasso of New Glarus, Wis., Donald Overland (Judy, preceded in death) of Clive, Iowa, Mark Overland of Independence.

Kaaren and Lee H. Frank Sr. had two children, Carrie Brown (Tim) of Laguna Beach, Calif. and Lee H. Frank Jr. of Independence. There are five grandchildren: Tessa Dupuy (Dillon) of Ocoee, Fla., Nicholas Frank (McKenna Silver-Frank), Andrew Frank (Brooke Astleford-Frank), Luke Frank, and Kylie Frank all of Independence, and two great grandchildren, Lily Frank and Willow Frank.

