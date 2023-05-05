CASA RANDE, Ariz. – Karen (Kinkead) Cameron, 78 of Casa Grande, Ariz. died Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after a brief illness.
Karen was born August 31, 1944 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Bertha (Dewees) and Ralph Kinkead.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Julie (Ole) Munson and Jennifer Hartz; stepchildren, Lori Cameron, Lisa (Paul) Babcook, and Greg (Dawn) Cameron; grandchildren, Emily and Cade Cameron, Aeva and Cleo Babcook, and Olivia, Alexa, and Logan Puetz; three brothers: Jerry, Steven, and Mark Kinkead; two sisters: Sandra Fleer and Kristi Peterson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Diane Harms.
Karen graduated from Springville High School and found her true calling as a sales woman, first in Mary Kay and finished out a 40 year career at Community Media Group.
Karen was a devoted Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs fan. Karen loved to spend time on Lake Delhi and was a competitive game player. Her latest enjoyment was her role as social president of Rodeo Estates.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to the Activities Club in her name, c/o 1363 W. Seashore Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85233 or the American Heart Association.