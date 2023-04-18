INDEPENDENCE – Kenneth Dale Naylor, 80 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. He was born on April 17, 1942, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Henry G. and Edna Mae (Albert) Naylor. He graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1960. He served in the U.S. Air Force for two years as an aircraft mechanic. Ken moved to Denver, Colorado, and then, to a small farm in Brighton, Colorado, where he kept a small menagerie of animals and worked for the original Frontier Airlines. After 40 years in Colorado, Ken moved back to Independence to be closer to his family. In his free time, he enjoyed being out of doors, gardening, and traveling.
Ken is survived by his husband, Jeff Touzinsky. They were together for 29 years. Other survivors include three sisters: Lorraine Romick, Florence Hermsen, and Evelyn McCalley, all of Independence; two brothers, Don (Sandy) Naylor of Oxford Junction, Iowa, and Rich (Linda) Naylor of Papillion, Nebraska, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.
