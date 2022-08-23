Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE — Marian Alice Conklin, 90, passed away peacefully at Prairie Hills Assisted Living on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 27th at First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Services will also be live streamed on the churches Facebook page. Visitation will be from 9 — 10:30 prior to the service. Family burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery. Cards and memorials can be sent to the family through Julie Rokes, 15201 V Avenue, Dike, Iowa 50624, or given to Cedar Valley Hospice, First Presbyterian Church, or Champ’s Cupboard at Independence Community Schools.

