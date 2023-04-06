INDEPENDENCE – Mark Brokman of St. Paul, Minn. (formerly of Independence, Iowa), passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
A rosary will be prayed for Mark at 3:45 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. This will be followed by a public visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. and conclude with a vigil service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence.
Mark was born on January 27, 1968, in Dewitt, Iowa. He graduated from St. John’s High School in Independence in 1986. While there, Mark excelled in athletics. He was part of the 1986 basketball team that played in the state tournament. Following graduation, Mark worked for many years umpiring high school baseball games in northeast Iowa. He later moved to St. Paul to be close to his sisters.
Mark enjoyed cooking and sharing a good meal with others. He used his good sense of humor to add laughter to whatever situation he was in. Mark was a generous soul who liked to make others around him feel good. He often gave of himself and even grew his hair long so he could donate it to those without. He loved music — especially Bob Dylan — and attended many concerts. Above all, Mark was a devout Catholic. He loved going to Mass and celebrating the sacraments of the Church. Mark had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary and was constantly praying the rosary for others.
Mark is survived by his mother Delores Brokman of Independence; sisters Patricia Brokman of St. Paul, Minn.; Colleen Brokman of St. Paul, Minn.; and Sherry (Eric) Steffen of Cedar Rapids; and his brother Fr. Jim Brokman of Cedar Rapids. He is also survived by his niece Maria Steffen of Wauwatosa, Wis.; and two nephews, Michael and Sean Stephen of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Brokman, Jr.
