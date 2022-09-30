MONTI – Mary Ann Ward/Fangman, 88, of Monti, Iowa, passed away from complications of a stroke on Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monti, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman officiating.
Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at the Monti Community Hall. (Address: 2854 Washington Avenue, Coggon, Iowa 52218.)
Parish Rosary: 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Monti Hall.
Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Monti, Iowa.
Cards may be directed to: 314 Barbuda Drive, Lakeway, Texas 78734.
Mary Ann Heiring was born on May 18, 1934, in Farley, Iowa, the daughter of August and Olga (Klaus) Heiring. She was raised in Farley where she graduated from St. Joseph High School. Mary Ann continued her education at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids where she obtained her teaching certificate. She was a teacher at the Troy Mills School in Troy Mills. While teaching in Troy Mills, Mary Ann met Joe Ward. Mary Ann was united in marriage to Joseph Martin Ward on January 7, 1956, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farley. To this union eight children were born: William, Mary Jo, Dennis, Charles, Paul, Frank, Matt, and Andrew. The family lived on their rural Coggon farm where they farmed for 46 years. Joe entered into his eternal rest on March 30, 1996.
Mary Ann moved to the former rectory at Monti where she was very active in the church serving as pastoral associate and sacristan.
Mary Ann was united in marriage to Richard Joseph Fangman on August 25, 2007, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Monti. They lived in Monti until Dick entered his eternal rest on June 20, 2011.
Mary Ann continued to live at Monti until she moved to the Meadows in Manchester in September of 2021 where she loved being with people and playing cards.
Mary Ann was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Rosary Society in Monti and also attended at Manchester, Winthrop, and Independence where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
She will be remembered by her family for her enjoyment of picking berries, cracking walnuts, and making award winning pies and breads.
Mary Ann is survived by her five Sons: Dennis Ward of Jefferson, Charlie (Peggy) Ward of Delhi, Paul (Roxanne) Ward of Des Moines, Frank (Sheila) Ward of Asbury, and Matt (Angie) Ward of Troy Mills; Daughter: Mary Jo (Jeff) Ver Heul of Austin, Texas; 26 Grandchildren; and 19 Great Grandchildren.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; two sons: Andy and Bill; and six siblings.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop is assisting the family.