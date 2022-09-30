Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mary Ann Ward Fangman

MONTI – Mary Ann Ward/Fangman, 88, of Monti, Iowa, passed away from complications of a stroke on Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monti, Iowa, with Rev. David Beckman officiating.

