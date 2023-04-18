INDEPENDENCE – Matthew “Matt” John Ratchford 48, of Independence, Iowa, passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Reiff Family Center in Independence. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with Rev. David Beckman presiding at the funeral home.
Matt was born on October 25, 1974, in Independence, the youngest son of Thomas and Karen (Willts) Ratchford. He was raised in rural Independence where he learned many lessons on the farm. Matt was a 1993 graduate of Independence High School and continued his education at Ellsworth Community College. While at Ellsworth, he received an Associate of Arts Degree in Agriculture Management, participated on the football team and met the love of his life, Rory Truax. They were married on September 14, 1996, in Dougherty, Iowa, and made their home in Rowley and later outside of Independence.
Matt worked hard to provide for his family at Edgington Farms, Seaman Farms, FJ Krob & Company, Carson Barron Farms, Nutrien AG Solutions and numerous farmers over the years. Additionally, he drove a school bus and chauffeured for Dolly’s Transport in his spare time. Since 2012, he was a proud employee of John Deere Waterloo Works starting in the foundry and most recently at tractor cab in Waterloo.
With Matt’s experience driving semis, he was a part-time instructor for the CDL training program at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge and teaching the skills required of a professional driver to the next generation.
When Matt wasn’t working, he was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, playing cards, shooting pool in several leagues and sharing stories around the campfire. Coaching little league softball and playing softball were one of his joys that he shared with his family. Matt loved the way a Buick would glide down the road and obtained a fleet that kept his kids on the road.
Matt is survived by his wife of 26 years, Rory Ratchford, Independence; his eight children: Madalynn, Jesup, Alysha, Waterloo, Halle, Waterloo, Zoey, Evansdale, Collin, Andrew, Ryan and TeJay, Independence; a beloved grandson, Carson Ratchford, Jesup; his mother Karen Ratchford, Independence; his two brothers, Mike (Pam) Ratchford and Mark Ratchford, Independence; two sisters, Mary Jo Ratchford, Cedar Rapids, and Michelle (John) Vissers, Sioux Falls, S.D.; mother-in-law, Marlene Truax, Rowley; brother-in-laws, Jesse Truax (Andrea) Des Moines, Jeremy Truax (Bonnie) New Hampton; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Ratchford; and father-in-law, Merlyn Truax.
