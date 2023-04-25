INDEPENDENCE – Michael D. Shannon, 53, of Independence, Iowa, lost his fight with cancer on Monday, April 24, 2023, at his home in Independence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Independence. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A rosary will be said at 3:45 p.m. and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Michael was born on December 3, 1969, in Manchester, the son of Russell D. and Dolores A. (Strief) Shannon. He grew up in Independence and was a 1988 graduate of Independence High School. Mike was a gifted athlete and went on to play football as a tight-end at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. He later attended the University of Iowa.
On October 5, 1991, Mike married Lori K. McNeal, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. They made their home in Tiffin for several years until moving back to Independence in 1994. Together they had two children, Chris and Nick. They were later divorced.
He worked at Pries Enterprises Inc. for many years, and in 2000 he started his own construction company, Shannon Construction, with his brother, Pat. Together they remodeled, shingled, and worked on many houses together. When they decided to stop the business, Mike still enjoyed working with his hands and often took up small woodworking projects.
Mike loved sports. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes. He enjoyed participating in the annual Independence Alumni Basketball game. Mike was a skilled bowler and he was one of the best bowlers in the league at 319 Social House in Independence.
His passion for sports led him to coach his boy’s baseball and basketball teams and later High School basketball.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Candace Newman, Independence; his two sons, Chris (Lindsey) Shannon, and Nick Shannon, both of Independence; three grandchildren: Bennett, Karsyn, and Maddux; two sisters, Nancy Shannon, Memphis, Tenn., and Beth (Randy) Koppes, Iowa City; two brothers, Tim (Tina) Shannon, Marion and Pat Shannon, Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Dolores Shannon.
