INDEPENDENCE –Patricia J (née Smith) Pardun, 97, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 of natural causes at the ABCM Rehab Center, Independence, Iowa.
Mrs. Pardun (Pat) was born October 23, 1925 in Independence, Iowa to Allen and Myra (Mattice) Smith. She attended the Independence schools along with her younger sister, Kathleen (Smith) Bellwood. She married W. Glen (Bus) Pardun on November 13, 1943 in Cedar Rapids and to this union three children were born, Paulette Pardun, Cedar Rapids, Anthony (Tony) Pardun, and Pamela (Pardun) Dunlap of Fort Mc Coy, Fla.
Pat was very active in Farm Bureau Women, the Brandon Methodist Church choir and Sunday School and the Republican State Central Committee. She enjoyed meeting fellow Iowans and forged close friendships with many state and national political leaders. She was an accomplished golfer and won the Women’s Championship at the Vinton Country Club in 1962, 1966, and 1967. She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church, Crystal River, Fla. and sang in the choir and was Clerk of the Session. Pat was a 50 plus year member of P.E.O.
Pat and Glen lived on the Pardun Family farm south of Brandon until their retirement in 1972 when they built a home at the Wapsipinicon Golf Course. They sold that home in 1984 and moved to Homosassa, Florida where they remained until Glen’s death in 2013. Pat returned to Vinton and resided at Windsor Manor until moving to ABCM in Independence in 2018.
Pat is survived by daughters Paulette and partner Bill Erger; Pam and partner Larry Eckhart; grandchildren: Corrine (Nick) Graff, Janine (Scott) Augustine, Stephenie (Scott) Miller, Andrea Dunlap and partner Billy Mitchell, Valerie (Brett) Crowley, Steve (Michelle) Dunlap, Tiffany (Joe) Moore, and Anthony (Amalie) Pardun. Pat is also survived by 21 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren, and nephew, Thomas Bellwood.
Mrs. Pardun was preceded in death by her husband Glen; son Tony; parents; and sister.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2023 at the Bear Creek School Cemetery, Brandon, Iowa.
The Pardun Family wishes to thank the staff of the ABCM Rehab Center in Independence and Avalon Hospice for the compassionate care that our dear mother and grandmother received during her residency there.