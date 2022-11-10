Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE –Patricia J (née Smith) Pardun, 97, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 of natural causes at the ABCM Rehab Center, Independence, Iowa.

Mrs. Pardun (Pat) was born October 23, 1925 in Independence, Iowa to Allen and Myra (Mattice) Smith. She attended the Independence schools along with her younger sister, Kathleen (Smith) Bellwood. She married W. Glen (Bus) Pardun on November 13, 1943 in Cedar Rapids and to this union three children were born, Paulette Pardun, Cedar Rapids, Anthony (Tony) Pardun, and Pamela (Pardun) Dunlap of Fort Mc Coy, Fla.

Tags

Trending Food Videos