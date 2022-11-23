SAC CITY, IA – Peter Houska, age 93 of Sac City, IA passed away on Monday, November 21, at Parkview Rehabilitation Center in Sac City, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sac City, IA. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery with Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home, Sac City, IA. Rosary will begin at 5:00 p.m.
Peter James Houska was born on August 12, 1929, to parents Peter and Florence (Eschen) Houska in Delaware County, IA. Peter graduated from Lamont High School at the age of sixteen. He served in the US Marines from 1951-53 and was discharged from the Marine reserve in 1959. He was scheduled to deploy to Korea but was injured in a car accident and unable to ship out.
Peter met the love of his life, Janice Kane. at a dance while he was on leave. They were united in marriage on February 8, 1954, in Fairbank, IA. This union was blessed with six children: Mary, John, James, Michael, Peter Jr., and Anthony. Peter and Janice raised their family in the Dundee, Gladbrook, and Clemons, IA areas until 1974 when they moved to Sac City. Peter managed a hog facility and later became the owner. He continually gathered knowledge about swine production and was progressive in his family swine operation. Peter taught his children the importance of community service by example. Peter was an active member of the St. Mary’s Parish serving as CCD teacher, lector, Eucharistic Minister, and the Christmas party Santa. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and earned his Fourth Degree. He served as a 4-H leader and a swine superintendent. Peter was honored several times for his service. He was named the Iowa Knight of the Year, inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, and Sac County Master Pork Producer. Peter was a member of the Lamont American Legion. He participated in a Freedom Flight trip and was later presented with a Quilt of Valor. After Peter retired, he and Janice enjoyed attending the Knights of Columbus conventions and traveling. Peter was an avid gardener and proudly shared his produce with everyone. Peter enjoyed following his kids and grandkids as they played sports or showed their hogs, rabbits, and sheep. He was able to see pictures of the great-grandchildren as they showed for the first time. Peter’s laughter and joking personality will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Mary (Kyle) Rohlk of Arthur, IA, John (Nila) Houska of Storm Lake, IA, James Houska of Rockwell City, IA, Michael Houska of Sac City, IA, Peter (Nancy) Houska of Sac City, IA, and Anthony (Renee) Houska of Sac City, IA; grandchildren: Brenda Melby, Brent (Kayla) Rohlk, Barbara (Lance) Taylor, Lauren (Gordon) Elliff, Aubrey (Mitchell) Sholty, Taylor Houska, Leslie (Trenton) Kos, Haley (Tyler) Melchert, Jessica Hines and step-grandson David (Paula) Rogers; great-grandchildren: Kynleigh Rohlk, Jaxson, Addyson, Kole, and Dodge Melby, Theodore and Norah Taylor, Braxton Sholty, Camden and Jovie Kos, Marieva, Mia and Mel Rogers; brothers and sisters-in-law Joseph and Evelyn Houska, Fritz Houska, and Donna Higgins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Florence Houska; his wife: Janice Houska; great-grandson: Lathen Rohlk; step-mother-in-law: Martha Kane; stepbrother: Ralph Higgins, and sisters and brothers-in-law Verna and Burrell Rembling, Erna and Lester Goedken, Ethel and Elmer Sissel, Marie and Keith Shearer, and Charlotte Houska.