SAC CITY, IA – Peter Houska, age 93 of Sac City, IA passed away on Monday, November 21, at Parkview Rehabilitation Center in Sac City, IA.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sac City, IA. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery with Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home, Sac City, IA. Rosary will begin at 5:00 p.m.

