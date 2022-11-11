Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MANCHESTER – Philip Lester Franck, 44, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 7, 1978, in Independence, the son of Dennis and Patricia (Holmes) Franck. Philip was raised in rural Quasqueton and was a 1996 graduate of East Buchanan High School. Philip then attended welding school.

On September 6, 2003, Philip was united in marriage to Anne Griswold. Philip worked as a welder for many years. He enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Las Vegas Raiders. Philip enjoyed fishing, Farmall tractors, dirt track racing, and feeding squirrels. He also enjoyed gardening and landscaping. Philip loved his family and spending time with them.

Tags

Trending Food Videos