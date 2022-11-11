MANCHESTER – Philip Lester Franck, 44, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 7, 1978, in Independence, the son of Dennis and Patricia (Holmes) Franck. Philip was raised in rural Quasqueton and was a 1996 graduate of East Buchanan High School. Philip then attended welding school.
On September 6, 2003, Philip was united in marriage to Anne Griswold. Philip worked as a welder for many years. He enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Las Vegas Raiders. Philip enjoyed fishing, Farmall tractors, dirt track racing, and feeding squirrels. He also enjoyed gardening and landscaping. Philip loved his family and spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Anne Franck of Manchester; his parents, Dennis and Patricia Franck of Quasqueton; two sisters, Andrea (Matt) Svoboda of Quasqueton and Alissa Franck of Rowley; mother-in-law, Jean Anne Griswold of Manchester; sister-in-law, Amy (Mark) Lyness; nieces and nephews, Haley Lyness of North Liberty, Hayden Lyness of Manchester, Nolan (Markia) Svoboda of Quasqueton, and Natalie (fiancé, Jacob Hahn) Svoboda of Ames; and his puppies, Ellie and Marlee.
Philip was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father-in-law, David Griswold; special friend, Butch Gaffney; and his dog, Jax.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m., on Monday, November 14, 2022, at The Stone Church in Manchester, Iowa, with Chad Robinson officiating. Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call one hour before the service at the church on Monday. Interment: Oakland Cemetery – Manchester, Iowa