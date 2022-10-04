Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

LOUISANA, MO – Rev. Dean Randall Cone, age 86, went home to be with the Lord, for Whom he served for 59 years, on September 26, 2022 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Louisiana, with Rev. Jay Ayers officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until time of services at the church. Randall’s wishes were to be cremated and his cremains will be buried alongside his parents and brother at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence, IA. Collier Funeral Homes, Inc. in Louisiana is in charge of arrangements.

