LOUISANA, MO – Rev. Dean Randall Cone, age 86, went home to be with the Lord, for Whom he served for 59 years, on September 26, 2022 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church of Louisiana, with Rev. Jay Ayers officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until time of services at the church. Randall’s wishes were to be cremated and his cremains will be buried alongside his parents and brother at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence, IA. Collier Funeral Homes, Inc. in Louisiana is in charge of arrangements.
Randall was born September 21, 1936 in Independence, IA, the son of Floyd Nathan and Edith Louise (St. John) Cone. Growing up, Randall attended school in Independence and was Valedictorian of his graduating class in 1955. He began his college career at Iowa State, majoring in Chemistry, prior to answering the call to the Christian ministry, at which time he left Iowa State and enrolled in University of Dubuque, where he earned his Bachelors of Arts as well as his M.Div. He was examined and soon ordained in 1963 at his home church, First Presbyterian Church of Independence, IA.
Randall served the following churches throughout his ministry: First Presbyterian Church of Wellsville, MO (1963-1968); First Presbyterian Church of Farber and Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church of Vandalia (1968-1974); First Presbyterian Church of Odessa and First Presbyterian Church of Holden, MO (1974-1986); Jacoby Chapel of Warrensburg, MO; First Presbyterian Church of Louisiana, MO (1986-2006), at which time he retired.
In retirement he continued to serve these churches: Elmwood Presbyterian Church; Ladonnia and Central Union Churches from 2007 until 2020 when his health began to decline. He frequently would preach and also play the piano for the hymns at services.
Besides being a minister, Randall was actively involved in his communities. He served on the boards for North East Community Action Corp. (N.E.C.A.C.) as Secretary, as well as served on the Louisiana Housing Authority Board. Randall belonged to the following organizations: Lions Club, Rotary Club, Optimist Club; Sons of the American Revolution; Ministerial Alliance and the Louisiana Historical Preservation Society. In 2018 he was honored as the Grand Marshall for the 200th year celebration of Louisiana.
In his spare time Randall had a deep interest in Genealogy and stamp collecting. Randall fell in love with Northeast Missouri and loved to read all of the local papers for announcements, recognitions and life events. He often times clipped newspaper articles and cataloged them for any future needs. Many would consider Randall the good shepherd for his spiritual, emotional and devout love and care for the people of Northeast, Missouri.
Randall’s legacy will be felt within Northeast, Missouri and the Presbyterian Church for years to come.
Left to carry on his legacy are his surviving family members: nieces Valerie Ruth (Blaisdell) Presdee and Sarah Jane (Blaisdell) Dittmer; nephews David Scott Blaisdell and John Milton Blaisdell; brother-in-law Rev. Russell Carter Blaisdell; cousin Glendora Cone.
He was preceded in death by the following family: parents, brother US Army Sgt. John Milton Cone (1943-1969), who was killed in action with the 1st Air Cavalry while leading his patrol in the jungle west of Saigon, Vietnam; sister Anita Faye (Cone) Blaisdell; uncle and aunt Delbert and Nina (St. John) Pidgeon; cousin Dale Brown.
Suggested donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to the J. Milton Cone Scholarship Fund in care of Iowa State University Foundation, 2520 University Boulevard, Ames, IA 50010, as well as the First Presbyterian Church in Louisiana, MO. Online condolences may be left at www.collierfuneralhome.com