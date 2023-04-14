OELWEIN – Walker A. “Bud” Henderson, 82, of Oelwein, Iowa, died peacefully, with his family by his side, on Thursday evening, April 6, 2023 at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein.
Walker Archer Henderson was born August 15, 1940, in Oelwein, the son of Walker Bland and Clara Abigail (Klingel) Henderson. In 1958, he graduated from Oelwein High School and then graduated from Parsons College in Fairfield. On November 14, 1958, he was united in marriage to Karon Joyce Garner. Bud was employed at John Deere in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Christ United Presbyterian Church and Hebron Masonic Lodge 374 A.F & A.M. of Oelwein. Bud enjoyed golf, mowing lawns on his John Deere rider and spending winters in Panama Beach, Florida. Bud never met a stranger and had a fun sense of humor.
Bud is survived by his wife: Karon Henderson of Oelwein; three children: Richard “Rick” Henderson of Oelwein, Cheryl (Ted) Leymaster of Jesup, and John (Maureen) Henderson of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren: Jana Kane (Dylan Baldwin) of Oelwein, Jodi (Chris) Cooper of Decorah, Dan Henderson (Josie Doudney) of Cedar Rapids, and BJ Henderson of Cedar Rapids; seven great grandchildren: Hunter, Caden and Addison Penhollow, Camden and Bryson Cooper, Karlee Henderson, and Skylar Henderson; two sisters: Donna Luckman of Fairfield and Eleanor (Alan) Close of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank Oelwein Health Care Center for the wonderful care and compassion that they showed to Bud and his family.
