LITTLETON, Colo. – Mary Eileen Mace passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 in Littleton Colo.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering:
Colorado
- Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at Horan & McConaty, 5303 East County Line Road (West of Holly Street), Centennial, Colo. 80122.
Iowa
- Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow at Reiff Family Center, 216 3rd Avenue SE, Independence, Iowa 50644
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Denver Dumb Friends League (http://support.ddfl.org/goto/marymace) or the Buchanan County Animal Shelter (https://www.ottercreekanimalshelter.org/donate)
Mary was born November 18, 1950 in Masonville, Iowa. She graduated in 1969 from West Delaware High School in Manchester, Iowa. She later graduated with her Associates Degree from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 2021, Mary was happily married to Roger Cramer who was her partner in life for almost 10 years at the time of her death.
Mary was the daughter of Francis and Eileen (McMahan) Keenan of Masonville. Mary lived for many years in Independence, Iowa where she worked at the hospital and with the ambulance crew. She also was an owner of several businesses (Pat’s Tap and TCY Landscaping).
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Mary had a passion for traveling, playing cards, decorating, attending sporting events, and caring for her dogs Aspen and Copper. She especially loved the time she spent with friends on the Wapsipinicon River. Mary had a bright and energetic personality and was known for her ability to sense when people needed her help. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.
Mary is survived by her husband Roger Cramer; her son Brad Knepper of Littleton, Colo. and his wife Patti; her grandchildren: Tyler, Tanner, Faith, and Jake; and her brothers Tom Keenan of Maysville, Ky., and Ted (Lynn) Keenan of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. Mary will also be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Mary was preceded in death by both her parents; her three sisters: Carolyn McCann, Nancy Spence, and Norma Steffen; her beloved son Mark Knepper; and her husband Steve Mace.