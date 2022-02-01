RANDALIA – Lavera V. Owen, 90, of Randalia, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4 at Grace Lutheran Church in Fayette with Rev. Ronnie Koch officiating. Burial will follow at Dunham Grove Cemetery, rural Randalia. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Friday starting at 9 a.m.
Lavera Violet, daughter of Ora and Ruth (Fink) Fox was born February 6, 1931, at home, rural Fairbank. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Evangelical Lutheran in Fairbank. Lavera received her education in the rural Fairbank Country Schools. On December 18, 1949, she was united in marriage with Robert Owen at St. John Lutheran Church in Fairbank. To this union six children were born: Bonnie, Betty, Penny, Jerry, Jeffrey, and Jack. The couple farmed at the Owen Family Century Farm, rural Randalia for many years. Lavera was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Fayette. She enjoyed baking, cooking, fishing, sewing, gardening, and was a member of a neighborhood Card Club. She enjoyed being a neighborhood babysitter.
Lavera is survived by her three sons: Jerry (Anita) Owen of Cedar Rapids, Jeffrey (Linda) Owen of Waterloo, and Jack (Joanne) Owen of Dallas, Texas; three daughters: Bonnie (Bill) Schwenker of Maquoketa, Betty (Keith) Wilcox of Independence, and Penny (Wayne) Dreyer of Hay Springs, Neb.; seventeen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Warnke of Oelwein.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on October 13, 2012; and siblings, Gerald, Melvin, Clifford, and Marvin Fox, Dorothy Bauer, Elverna Hilsenback, and Alice Reiter.
Becker & Son Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting Lavera's family.