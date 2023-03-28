INDEPENDENCE – Joyce L. Webb, 86, of Independence, Iowa, died on March 26, 2023, at the ABCM Rehabilitation Center in Independence.
A Memorial Service will be held from 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. Inurnment will be held at the Quasqueton Cemetery in Quasqueton.
Joyce was born on January 6, 1937, in Lisbon, Iowa, the daughter of Kenneth and Mamie (Jeffery) Hall. She was a graduate of Lisbon High School and went on to work for the school. She united in marriage to John E. Webb and they made their home on a farm in rural Independence. Joyce spent a lot of time and enjoyment caring for her family. After her children were out of the house she went to work helping as a bookkeeper at her son’s company, Webb Concrete in rural Independence. She spent many years keeping track of things for the business and earned her retirement.
Joyce loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She and John spent countless hours and drove all over Iowa following their sporting events.
She is survived by her sons: Scott and Jamie Webb, Independence; her grandchildren: Andrew Merritt, Brady, Alex, and Libby Webb; her great-grandchildren, Kelsie and Merrick Webb; and a sister-in-law, Darlene Hall.
Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, John Webb; her parents Kenneth and Mamie Hall; a daughter, Sherrie Elaine Webb; and two brothers, Bud, and Glen Hall.
