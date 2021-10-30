Judith Anne (Marshall) Driscoll, age 76, of Washington, Iowa, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, after a brief battle with blood cancer. Judy died at the United Presbyterian Home with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Calling hours will begin 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28th at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. Memorials have been established for St. James Catholic School or the Washington County Hospital Foundation.
Judy was born June 22, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Ralph and Winnie (Russel) Marshall. She graduated from Washington High School in 1963 and graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1967. While a freshman at UNI, Judy met her best friend and love of her life, Gene. They were united in marriage on June 11, 1966, in Washington, Iowa.
Judy taught school in Denver, Iowa, until Gene was called to serve in the United States Navy. She spent three years traveling with Gene to various locations. After moving back to Independence, Iowa, Judy started the Kindergarten program for St. Johns Catholic School where she taught for seven years. The Driscoll family moved to Washington, Iowa, in 1979, where Judy was involved with Beta Sigma Phi, was a Cub Scout leader, taught CCD classes and was the Religion Director for St. James Church in Washington. She went on to teach at St. James School for 10 years. Judy later worked as a receptionist for seven years for Drs. Smith and Westphal. She was an active substitute teacher for three years and most recently was a “baby-rocker” at the United Presbyterian Home Day Care. One of her joys was visiting with her former first graders, “all grown up”.
Though she retired from classroom teaching, Judy continued to teach those who knew her lessons of faith, strength, perseverance, humor, and generosity.
Judy loved gardening, baking, reading, and hosting friends and family at her home. Before her body began to fail her, you could find her golfing, walking, line dancing, even downhill skiing – anything that would not mess up her hair. When movement became more difficult, Judy would read book after book, tend to her plants, reflect on daily devotionals, and cook hearty, homemade meals for her loved ones.
Always quick to send notes of congratulations, thanks, sympathy, or love, Judy continued handwriting cards even after the internet made it easy to simply send an email, and cell phones made it easy to text.
Though in recent years her body failed, her mind and spirit remained as sharp as ever; the breadth of her love and kindness toward others never ceased.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Driscoll of Washington, Iowa; son, Michael (Michelle) Driscoll of Washington, Iowa; daughter, Darcy (Andy) Morter of Middlebury, Vermont; four grandchildren: Mitchell & Macy Driscoll, Tucker & Maggie Wyn Morter; sister, Jane (Marshall) Little of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Lanny (Susan) Little of Bonita Springs, Florida and brother-in-law, Bill (Peggy) Driscoll, Tipton, Iowa.
Judy is reunited in eternal light, love, and life with those who preceded her in death, her beloved son, David, mother Winnifred, father, Ralph and brother James.