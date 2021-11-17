NEBRASKA CITY (NE) — Ardis M. Rogers, age 97 of Percival, IA passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Morton Place in Nebraska City.
Ardis was born on October 3, 1924, in Independence, the daughter of Norman Scott and Fannie Ruby (Rathbun) Frye. She grew up and attended school in Independence where she graduated from Independence High School in 1942. Ardis then attended Iowa State University at Ames.
She was united in marriage to Glen A. Rogers on August 10, 1947, in Independence. Ardis was a farm wife and beloved mother and grandmother. She was very active in the Percival community where she belonged to the Percival Community Church, the Best Ever Club, and the Percival Bridge Club. When her children were in school, she also was an active member of the P.T.A.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Marcia Bacino and husband Tony of Florence, MT; two grandchildren: Kristopher (Kari) Bacino and Andrew Bacino; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Effie Frye of Waterloo, IA; other family and friends.
Ardis was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glen Rogers in 2006; her son Dale A. Rogers in 2020 and siblings: Norman Frye, Jr and Bea Crain.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City, NE with Pastor Terry Weible officiating. Burial will follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebr. City.
Memorials may be given to the Percival Community Church, Percival Rescue or Percival Park Project.
Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City oversees arrangements.